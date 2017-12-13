The Redding Rancheria Community Fund (RRCF), a fund of the Shasta Regional Community Foundation, is pleased to announce grant awards totaling $100,000 to 28 local organizations in Shasta and Trinity Counties. “The long-standing partnership between the Redding Rancheria and Shasta Regional Community Foundation has allowed us to serve so many of our friends, neighbors, and their families through the work of local nonprofits and public entities,” says Amanda Hutchings, Program Officer at Shasta Regional Community Foundation. With these recent broad impact awards, the total grants from the RRCF since the fund was established at the Community Foundation is now $3 million.

The following organizations recently received funds from the Fall 2017 cycle:

Organization Name Purpose Amount Anderson Fire Protection District Rescue kits for vehicle stabilization during extrication $ 5,446.00 Anderson Police Department Equipment for Police Bike Patrol Unit. $ 3,500.00 Anderson Union High School Band Department Jazz instruments $ 3,000.00 Battle Creek Alliance Food, medical supplies, and costs for raptor care program $ 1,500.00 Burney Elementary School “Creating a Culture of Reading” program $ 1,680.00 City of Redding-Recreation Division Striping and numbering along the Sacramento River Trail $ 2,500.00 Columbia Elementary School Outdoor classroom space $ 1,500.00 Cypress Elementary School Purchase and installation of a slide $ 4,100.00 Exodus Farms Ministry Purchase and install new fencing and arena sand $ 6,800.00 Friends of Schreder Planetarium New shows for the Planetarium $ 6,615.00 Fulfilling Fields Organic Farm Two greenhouse kits and accessories $ 9,742.00 Halcumb Cemetery District Chapel building improvements $ 3,567.00 Happy Valley Fire Protection District Defibrillator $ 2,700.00 Hope City Redding Supplies for at risk youth program $ 1,500.00 Kiwanis Club of Shasta Dam Foundation Food for students $ 2,000.00 KIXE-TV Books for children and victims of the Helena Fire $ 2,150.00 McArthur Fire Protection District Turnout washer – extractor $ 5,000.00 Mt View Middle School Lego Mindstorm Kits $ 2,500.00 North Fork Grange Supplies to begin a Disc Golf course $ 2,000.00 Pacheco Elementary School District Clarinets $ 1,900.00 Pennies On Purpose Classroom technology $ 2,000.00 Quality Moments, Inc. Office technology $ 4,000.00 Roderick Hayfork Senior Nutrition Center Steam/hot food table $ 2,700.00 Shasta Builders’ Exchange Classroom technology $ 1,500.00 Shasta Historical Society Fund Indigenous Peoples Day $ 9,600.00 South Shasta County Youth Arts Licensing/Music Costs for Annie, Jr. $ 3,000.00 West Cottonwood School SDC Greenhouse and accessories $ 3,500.00 West Valley High School Bicycles for Teen Triathlon program $ 4,000.00 $ 100,000.00

For more information regarding the Redding Rancheria Community Fund please contact Amanda Hutchings at the Shasta Regional Community Foundation at 530-244-1219.

