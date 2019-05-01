On April 30th, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Redding Police Officers responded to a call of a missing teenager at risk. Marcus Eugene White, 14 years, of Redding was reported missing by family members. Marcus is believed to be in the Red Bluff area. He is described as being a white male, 5’ 7”, and 150 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a gold logo in the Churn Creek bottom area.

Officers are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Marcus. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Redding Police Department at (530) 225-4200.