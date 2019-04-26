On April 26th, at approximately 1:05 a.m., Redding Police Officers were dispatched to the rear of a business in the 1700 block of Hartnell Avenue regarding suspicious activity. Upon arrival, Officer Ellis contacted Joseph Lewis Ortega, 42 years old of Redding and James Arnold Roberts, 38 years old of Yreka, Ca.

During the contact, Officer Ellis learned both Ortega and Roberts were on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). A records check on Ortega also revealed he had two warrants for his arrest. Ultimately, during the contact, Roberts was searched due to his PRCS condition and four ounces of methamphetamine were found on his person.

Ortega was arrested for his warrants and Roberts was arrested for being in possession for sales of a controlled substance. Both were transported to the Shasta County Jail and booked for their listed charges.

The Redding Police Department encourages citizens to report all suspicious activity. Working together we will continue to make our community safe!