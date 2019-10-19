On Friday, October 18th, 2019, at 2154 hours, Redding Police Officer Kasinger was on patrol in the parking lot of the Golden One Credit Union located at 1040 E. Cypress Avenue in Redding, when he observed a maroon colored Ford S.U.V. enter the parking lot. Officer Kasinger had knowledge of a similar vehicle being reported as stolen. Officer Kasinger conducted a records check of the vehicle’s license plate and revealed that this vehicle was reported as stolen.

Officer Kasinger monitored the vehicle as it parked in front of the Golden One Credit Union. A male exited the driver seat of the vehicle and approached the Golden One Credit Union ATM. After using the ATM, the male walked back toward the stolen vehicle when he spotted Officer Kasinger’s patrol vehicle. As Officer Kasinger drove his patrol vehicle toward the male, he fled on foot southbound through the parking lot and into an empty field. Officer Kasinger exited his patrol vehicle and gave chase to the male suspect while ordering him to stop. However, the male continued to flee and Officer Kasinger lost sight of him.

Numerous Redding Police Officers, the California Highway Patrol helicopter and Redding Police Officer Guiducci with K-9 Dozer responded to the area to assist in locating and apprehending the male suspect. The search led into the Starlite Mobile Estates located at 1221 Cypress Avenue. The suspect’s discarded hat and sweatshirt were recovered during the search of the location. Following an extensive search of the Starlite Mobile Estates and assistance from Starlite Estate residents, K-9 Dozer led officers to the suspect’s location as he was hiding on the porch of one of the estates. The suspect, identified as Troy Farrare, 30 years old of Redding, was taken into custody without further incident.

Troy Farrare was arrested and booked at the Shasta County Jail for vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, obstructing and resisting officers and a probation violation. Farrare is currently on Shasta County Probation for vehicle theft.