On June 12th, 2019, at approximately 3:44 p.m., Redding Police officers were dispatched to the Parkview Market, regarding a stabbing that just occurred. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from several life-threatening stab wounds. The victim was unable to provide any information. The victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery and is listed in critical but stable condition.

During the investigation, officers learned the suspect was a female. Several witnesses in the area provided the female suspect’s description and direction of travel. An extensive area check was conducted, but the female was not located. Officers were able to view video surveillance from the area which captured the female. The suspect’s description is a white female adult, 20-30 years old, with auburn hair in a bun, and wearing a white shirt with black leggings. The suspect fled the scene on a light colored beach cruiser type bicycle. Below is a still photograph of the female suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Redding Police Department.