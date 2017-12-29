Due to a temporary staffing shortage, the Redding Police Department lobby will temporarily be closed to the public on Fridays beginning January 5, 2018. For immediate assistance after hours and on Fridays, the public is asked to use the call box located just outside the lobby doors on the west side of Redding City Hall. Citizens will immediately be connected to the Records Division for phone assistance. Vehicle release requests will continue to be processed on Fridays.

Routine services, such as report release and document requests, will be available Monday through Thursday during the regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other services will remain the same, including Live Scan fingerprinting, which is available Tuesday through Thursday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

We expect to return to full service in mid-spring. As always, for emergency assistance, please dial 9-1-1.