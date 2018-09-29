The City of Redding and the Redding Police Department value cooperation and coordination. The City’s motto is “Working Together to Improve our Community.”

This will be the second year the Redding Police Department will be conducting the “Code Pink Project.” “Code Pink Project” is an innovative public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support members of our community combating this devastating disease. Last year the project was a great success.

It is estimated that approximately one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. In addition, one in a thousand men will be diagnosed with breast cancer. This disease can have a profound impact on the patient and their loved ones. It is a disease that can be effectively treated with surgery, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, and chemotherapy.

At the Redding Police Department, we have one simple goal of increasing awareness about the lifesaving benefits of early detection and intervention in the fight against breast cancer. We want to stimulate conversation with the community and encourage public awareness about the importance of early detection and the ongoing fight against this disease.

The Redding Police Department is collaborating with local businesses to help bring this project to fruition. This year we will be unveiling three patrol vehicles that have been transformed from our traditional blue and white to pink and white on October 1st, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Signarama located at 1355 Hartnell Avenue, Redding CA. 96002

Follow us on social media, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to get updates and participate in chances to win prizes!