Be On the Lookout!

The Texas Department of Public Safety shared with us that they received an anonymous, but specific, tip that Shawn Monroe Cowan, date of birth 12/18/1974, may currently be in the Redding area. Shawn Monroe Cowan is currently one of the 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders from the State of Texas.

Anyone with information regarding Shawn Monroe Cowan’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Redding Police Department at (530) 225-4200. Please note that Cowan should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS!