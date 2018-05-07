On May 7, 2018, at 10:45 am, Redding Police officers responded to the report of a residential burglary in progress in the 1100 block of Layton Road. Witnesses reported seeing a male suspect, later identified as Michael Albert Shankles (28 year old transient), force his way into a residence while the owner was at work. Shankles exited a short time later with a large amount of the victim’s property.

As officers were arriving on the scene, witnesses advised that Shankles was attempting to leave on foot. Redding Police Officer Ellis was first to arrive and observed Shankles jumping the rear fence of the victim’s residence in an attempt to flee. Officer Ellis, with the assistance of other officers, surrounded the area and located Shankles who was taken into custody without incident. At the time of his arrest, Shankles was found in possession of stolen property belonging to the victim.

A records check revealed Shankles is on probation through Shasta County for possession of stolen property. Based on this investigation, Shankles was placed under arrest for residential burglary and violation of probation. He was transported to the Shasta County Jail and booked without incident.