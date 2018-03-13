On February 20, 2018, at approximately 7:00 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to the intersection of Highway 273 and Branstetter Lane in Redding, California regarding a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision. It was determined the decedent was walking on the roadway at night time while wearing dark clothing just prior to the incident. The decedent suffered major injuries resulting from the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The pedestrian has now been positively identified as 44 year old Victor Becerra Salazar of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination was completed. The traffic collision remains under investigation by the Redding Police Department.