Come out and enjoy some great food at CR Gibbs this Friday, November 10th starting at 4:00 p.m. and support the Redding Peace Officers Association Operation Blue Santa!

About Operation Blue Santa: Operation Blue Santa is a non-profit Christmas Program formed in 1991 and sponsored by the Redding Peace Officers’ Association with the assistance of the Redding Police Department. Over the years the program has evolved but the basic concept has remained the same; to assist families with children that might not otherwise have a Christmas. The program has grown from 3 families and 15 children in 1991 to 30 families and over 100 children in recent years.

Recipients of the program are families with whom Redding Police Department personnel, including volunteers and Chaplains, have come in contact with during the year. We also receive referrals from schools as well as Shasta County Children and Family Services. We are trying to help families that are experiencing difficult situations during the holiday season. Through community donations, Christmas gifts are provided to these families in need. Gifts include a grocery gift certificate for Christmas dinner items and gifts for the children, including stockings with candy and stuffed animals. The gifts are delivered on a specific date to the families’ home by Santa Claus and McGruff the Crime Dog. Santa and McGruff are escorted by uniformed and non-uniformed Police Department Personnel, including volunteers and Chaplains. We also bring enough candy-filled stockings and stuffed animals to present to any child we might encounter along our route. Delivery day always begins with a stop at the Pediatric Ward at Mercy Medical Center where gifts and stuffed toys are distributed.