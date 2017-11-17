The Redding Police Neighborhood Police Unit regularly receives information from concerned members of local Neighborhood Watch Groups. During the month of November 2017, the Waldon Street Neighborhood Watch Group reported concerns of possible drug related traffic at 2534 Waldon Street #4 in Redding. Through complex surveillance operations, NPU officers confirmed the suspicions of the Neighborhood Watch Group and were able to obtain a search warrant. NPU officers enlisted the help of City of Redding Code Enforcement due to additional Neighborhood Watch complaints of sewage dumping and dilapidation at the complex. During the search, NPU officers contacted Timothy Alan Chambers, 57 of Redding, who was arrested for delaying and obstructing NPU officers, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

Timothy Hammond Hunter, 56 of Redding, was found to be the primary renter of the apartment. During the investigation it was discovered that Timothy Hunter had been allowing transients and drug addicts to freely use the apartment over an extended period of time. Timothy Hunter was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia pertaining to methamphetamine use. City of Redding Code Enforcement informed NPU officers of several structural and health and safety code violations at the apartment complex. The City of Redding Code Enforcement investigation remains ongoing to eliminate this reported nuisance to the neighborhood and will be in contact with the property owner.

The Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit is very thankful for continuing citizen efforts to form Neighborhood Watch Groups and to report crime, suspicious activity and quality of life issues.