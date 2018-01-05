On Friday, January 05, 2018, at 7:44 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 11000 Block of Alee Lane, Redding, California. When deputies arrived on scene, several people were contacted on the property; including the victim who was identified as 46-year-old John David Barrett of Redding, California. Barrett suffered a penetrating wound to his upper torso, which was reportedly caused when he was shot with an arrow. Barrett was transported to an area hospital and treated for the non-life-threatening wound.

While at the scene, deputies spoke with numerous people at the location along with neighbors in the area; however, no witnesses to the shooting have been identified. At this time, the identity of the suspect is unknown. The investigation is ongoing and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is following up on investigative leads. Therefore, anyone with information surrounding this incident is encouraged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office by calling 530-245-6540.