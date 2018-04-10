The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Wayde Ricahrd Rego . If anyone has any information concerning Rego and his whereabouts, they are encouraged to call Shascom, (530) 245-6540. Last seen in the area of Bear Creek Falls, an area neaer Ponderosa Way, approximately 2 miles north of State Highway 44 in Shingletown.

Rego is described as a white male adult, 35 years old, six foot tall, 190 lbs, with red hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie-type sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan boots, and a black baseball cap. Rego does not have a cell phone or a vehicle.

On Monday, April 9, 2018, at 1:10 a.m., Melissa Ellesbury and Michael Rozner reported their friend, Wayde Richard Rego, of Redding, as missing. Ellesbury and Rozner reported they spent the afternoon of Sunday, April 8th, with Rego in the area of Bear Creek Falls, an area on Ponderosa

Way, approximately two miles north of State Highway 44, in Shingletown. The subjects were consuming alcoholic beverages throughout the day, and it was reported Rego became intoxicated.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Ellesbury and Rozner began to leave the area for home and noticed Rego was not following them, while walking to their vehicle parked on Ponderosa Way. Rozner walked back to the waterfall area to retrieve Rego, but Rego was no longer at the same location he had left him. Rozner said he checked the area for Rego, but could not locate him. Rozner believed Rego may have chosen to walk back to their residence in Shasta Forrest Village due to his state of intoxication. On Monday, April 9th, at 2:04 a.m., deputies responded to the location Rego was last seen, near the waterfalls, and conducted a search for him. The terrain near the falls is very steep and rocky, and the water is running at a high volume. Deputies also searched the surrounding roadways attempting to locate him, with negative results. Members of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team responded to the Bear Creek area during the day and continued the search for Rego. The California Highway Patrol also assisted by checking the area with a helicopter and plane. Rego has not been located.

