On November 6, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Interstate 5 near Hilltop Drive in Redding, California regarding a fatal traffic collision.

The SUV driven by the decedent was reportedly traveling on Hilltop Drive when it left the roadway and entered the southbound lanes of Interstate 5. The SUV was struck by another motorist, which resulted in damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The decedent has been positively identified as 78-year-old Douglas Nelson Denton of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been scheduled. The incident remains under investigation by the Redding Police Department.