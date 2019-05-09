On March 3, 2019, at approximately 8:20 a.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to a section of Burney Creek in Burney, California regarding a person found deceased in the water. The remains of an adult male were removed from the creek and secured by the Coroner’s Office.

The decedent has now been positively identified as 41 year old Derwin Dick Hall of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been completed. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their responsiveness and providing information as to the decedent’s identity. The incident is still under investigation by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office.