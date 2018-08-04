On August 3, 2018, at 7:55 P.M., a citizen reported seeing an extremely intoxicated male getting out of the driver seat of a 2000 Ford Expedition at the Chevron gas station on Tarmac Road. The citizen provided the vehicle description and license plate, as well as a description of the driver. The Redding Police Department DUI Specialist responded to the location and located the Ford as it was driving out of the parking lot. A traffic stop was initiated; however, the driver failed to yield immediately and continued driving to his residence.

The driver, Sean D. Vinson, age 51 years, of Redding was contacted and immediately recognized as the driver arrested near the same location on August 1, 2018. (See the previous article) Vinson again exhibited the objective signs of alcohol influence and a DUI investigation was conducted. Vinson was placed under arrest for DUI. A chemical test at the scene revealed Vinson’s blood alcohol level was over four times the limit for driving a vehicle. Vinson is on court probation for a prior DUI conviction and is required to have an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) installed in any vehicle he owns or drives. An inspection of the Ford revealed there was no IID was installed.

Vinson was booked into the Shasta County jail for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC over a .08%, driving without a court-ordered ignition interlock device, failure to yield to a police officer, and a violation of his court probation.

In every state it’s illegal to drive with a BAC of .08% or higher, yet one person is killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in the United States. In fatal crashes during the month of August over the five-year period of 2009-2013, almost 1 out of 10 (8%) of the drunk drivers involved had one or more previous convictions for DUI.

Funding for the Redding Police Department DUI Specialist is provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety and the Redding Police Department want everyone to drive safely and responsibly. Always designate a sober driver, and if you see an impaired driver on the road, call 9-1-1. The public can use the emergency number to report and help the RPD identify impaired drivers before it is too