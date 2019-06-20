Responding officers arrived and detained the male suspect without incident. He was identified as 73 year old, Theodore Rudolph Loos of Redding. Loos was transported to the Redding Police Department Investigations division where he was interviewed at length regarding the incident.

The juveniles both provided statements to investigators. The male juvenile said he awoke to Loos, his father, standing in the doorway of his room holding a splitting maul. He said Loos attacked him with the splitting maul attempting to hit him with the blunt side of the weapon. The male juvenile was able to escape the attack suffering only minor injuries.

The female juvenile awoke to the screams of her brother and went to see what was happening. She observed Loos in her brother’s room attempting to strike her brother with the splitting maul. She screamed at Loos to stop which caused him to attack her. The female juvenile was struck in the head with the blunt side of the splitting maul. She and her brother managed to escape to their mother’s room where they found their mother lying in bed suffering from massive wounds to her head and face.

When Loos entered the bedroom all three victims were now in, the female juvenile ran to a neighbor’s residence where she called 911. The male juvenile stayed behind and disarmed Loos of the splitting maul and a knife.

The juveniles were both taken to Mercy Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries and released. Both juveniles will be further evaluated by medical staff later today.

The female adult victim suffered life-threatening injuries and required surgery. She is currently in critical condition. The names of the adult female and both juveniles are being withheld because they are victims of domestic violence and child abuse.

Theodore Rudolph Loos was booked into the Shasta County Jail on the following charges:

Three counts of attempted murder

Three counts of assault with a deadly weapon

One count of domestic violence

Two counts of causing injury to a child

The Redding Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the following community partners: