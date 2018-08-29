On Tuesday, August 28th, 2018, at 5:33 p.m., Raelynn Morris reported her sister, a Confidential Victim, as being assaulted by her cohabitant boyfriend. The suspect/ boyfriend, Freddie Dean Cox is 47 years of age and a resident in the 11200 block of Quartz Hill Road, Redding. Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence and contacted Raelynn and the Victim, but Cox had fled the residence prior to their arrival.

The Victim reported, prior to deputies arrival, she became involved in an altercation with Cox in their RV trailer, parked on the property. Cox strangled the Victim multiple times before she was able to kick him off of her. Cox grabbed the Victim’s foot and forcefully twisted it. Cox then grabbed a large butcher knife from the kitchen and held it to the Victim’s neck, threatening to kill her. The Victim received injuries consistent with the reported assault. Deputies searched the area for Cox but did not locate him. A BOLO was issued for the arrest of Cox if located.

At 8:36 p.m., Raelynn re-contacted 911 using a nearby neighbor’s phone and reported Cox had returned to the residence and was again causing a disturbance with the Victim. Deputies again responded to the residence and Raelynn informed them, both Cox and the Victim, were inside the trailer.

Deputies surrounded the trailer and called out to the Victim and Cox to exit the trailer using a Public Announcement system (PA). The Victim exited the trailer alone, was very emotional, and was escorted to safety.