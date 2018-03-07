Over the past two days, the Redding Police Department (RPD) has received several reports regarding violations of a recently served Domestic Violence Restraining Order by Joshua Andrew Baker, 47 years of age of Redding, CA. As a result of several violations of the restraining order, BAKER agreed to turn himself in this morning. An officer contacted BAKER by telephone regarding the violations, which he denied. However, during the conversation, BAKER said he had a .223 rifle and possibly other firearms in his vehicle with him.

Based on this information, an officer safety “Be on the Lookout” message was broadcast to local law enforcement agencies. During the course of this on-going investigation, credible information was received that BAKER was making plans to shoot his estranged wife and mother in-law. Additionally, BAKER made statements to go the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and “Start shooting up the place.” The information regarding the threats towards the Sheriff’s Office was also broadcast to local law enforcement agencies. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office were contacted and made aware of the threats.

At about 11:41 a.m. RPD officers located BAKER in his vehicle on El Reno Ln. A high-risk vehicle stop was conducted. BAKER was non-compliant with officers and RPD K-9 Chyr was used to assist in taking BAKER into custody. During a subsequent search of BAKER’S vehicle, a loaded .223 rifle and a loaded 12 gauge shotgun were located along with additional ammunition.

BAKER was arrested for making terrorist threats, violating a Domestic Violence Restraining Order, having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and resisting or obstructing officers. He was taken to a local area hospital to be medically cleared for booking. Once cleared, BAKER will be booked into the Shasta County Jail on the listed charges. This incident remains under investigation.