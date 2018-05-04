The League of Women Voters®(LWV®) of the Redding Area, a nonpartisan political organization encouraging the informed and active participation of citizens in government, will be sponsoring a candidate forum for U.S. Congress, District 1

The forum will be held on Wednesday, May 9, at the Redding Library, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This moderated forum is open to the public and offer the citizens of the Redding area the opportunity to ask questions of the candidates and to become better acquainted with the candidates and their positions on issues of interest.

The following candidates have indicated they will participate: Gregory Cheadle, Audrey Denney, Lewis Elbinger, Jessica Holcombe, David Peterson, and Marty Walters. Doug LaMalfa will not be participating since he will be in Washington, DC at that time. A flyer for the forum is attached to this email.

The League of Women Voters® does not endorse political parties nor candidates for office.

For more information, call (530) 246-2563.