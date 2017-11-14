The weekend of November third and fourth the Redding Hotshots hosted their 50th Anniversary Reunion in Redding California. Over 125 alumni of the program converged at a banquet hall to celebrate and share memories of their time on the crew. Most attendees spent the evening looking for old crewmates for a chance to shake hands and reconnect.

The Redding Hotshots’ crew mission is to provide concentrated fireline leadership development training. Crew members are selected from a pool of current wildland firefighters looking for career advancement. During a one season residency firefighters participate in classroom and field training while organized as an elite Hotshot crew. Hotshots are highly specialized 20 person wildland fire crews that work and train together over 40 hours a week. Hotshots are highly skilled individually and as a collective. A crew, which is organized into squads, can be reconfigured into smaller groups; each possessing ample leadership, chainsaw proficiency, and fireline construction capability. Hotshot crews are responsible for a great deal of fireline. They are the boots on the ground, taking care of the very hot, very active, head of the fire in wildland fire situations.



Redding is centrally located to the 18 National forests in California. The Hotshot base is co-located with the Northern California Service Center near the Redding Airport. Many fire resources; aircraft, engines, crews, and supplies are mobilized from the Redding base during the long California Fire Season.



After a summer based in Redding, graduates of the program return to their home stations with increased self-confidence and leadership abilities, enhancing opportunities for career progression. Many former crew members have gone on to hold important leadership roles and positions in the US Forest Service and within the wildland firefighting community.

Crewmembers representing four generations of crew superintendents came to celebrate. The first year the crew was organized was 1967 by Superintendent Charlie Caldwell. 41 crewmembers joined Charlie from his tenure (1967-1986). Craig “Lanky” Lechleiter followed in Charlie’s footsteps as Superintendent (1986-2002) enjoying the company of 26 crewmembers at the reunion. From 2002-2010 Rob Holt was Superintendent. 28 of his crewmembers were in attendance.

Current crew superintendent, Dan Mallia, has some big shoes to fill following Caldwell, Lechleiter and Holt. 51 crewmembers from Mallia’s tenure came to celebrate their contributions to the crew. “We’re proud of the legacy we have in the Redding Hotshot program and I look forward to continuing a culture of excellence in leadership when it comes to training wildland firefighters.”