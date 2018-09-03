On Sept. 2, 2018, at 7:07 p.m., a subject reported an adult female was crushed by a log on shore, near a cove in the Jones Valley area. Deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Unit responded towards the scene. An unidentified white male adult on a PWC met the deputies at the Pit River Bridge and led them to the north side of Woods Island.

The Victim, a 37-year-old white female (from Redding, CA) was located on the shore at the water’s edge. The Victim was receiving CPR from friends. Deputies arrived on scene and took over CPR. The Victim was moved to a Sheriff’s Office patrol boat and transported to Mariners Point for Life Flight extraction. County Fire and AMR personnel arrived on the scene, and the Victim was declared deceased prior to the helicopter arriving. The Shasta County Coroner responded and took custody of the Victim.

Deputies were told that three subjects and the Victim were on the north side of Woods Island. Two of the friends were attempting to roll a large log from the top of the island down to the water. The Victim and another friend started to run after seeing the log dislodged as it started to roll downhill. The large log struck stumps and large rocks on the way down, which diverted the log’s path. The large log rolled over the Victim, causing life-ending injury.

The incident is still under investigation, and it is unknown if alcohol played a factor in the incident. The Victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.