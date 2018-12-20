As a successful year draws to a close, the Redding Fashion Alliance is now announcing the establishment of two funds to serve the fashion community:

First, the Redding Fashion Alliance has created the Irene Acenas Youth Sewing Fund and the RFA Scholarship Fund to provide opportunities for education in sewing and fashion design. Scholarships will be awarded to cover the cost of sewing and fashion design classes and all equipment is provided. Apply here: https://www.reddingfashionalliance.org/sewing-scholarships.html

Second, the Kimberly Nicole Woods Boney Emerging Fashion Designer Fund will support two new designers each year with the funds, access to equipment, and mentoring that will aid them in launching a collection. Awardees will receive $1000 to be used on materials, equipment and/or supplies necessary to complete the collection. Each awardee will have full use of the RFA maker space for one year, and will be granted free access to all classes and workshops offered through RFA. The selected designers will be expected to complete and show at least three garments in the RFA Fashion Show Gala held during Redding Fashion Week in September 2019. Apply here: https://www.reddingfashionalliance.org/emerging-designer-fund.html

Awards will be announced in early 2019.

Questions and comments can be sent to:

info@reddingfashionalliance.org

530-646-6020