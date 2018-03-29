On March 29, 2018, Hamid Rabiee, a local neurologist, was arraigned on an Indictment. The Indictment alleges 71 counts, including Sexual Battery by Restraint, Sexual Battery by Fraudulent Representation, Sexual Penetration by Fraudulent Representation, Sexual Exploitation of a Patient, and False Imprisonment. Bail was set at $3 million. Trial dates will be set on April 19, 2018.

Rabiee is pending arraignment on the post-preliminary hearing information filed in his other two cases. The arraignment on the information in the other two cases is set for April 19, 2018. His bail remains at $1 million for those two cases.