By Sharyn Cornelius

Six beautiful, black, blue-eyed kittens owe their lives to a Redding couple who took the time to pull them from a woodpile during their final evacuation preparations during the Carr Fire’s terrifying explosion on July 26th. The couple (who wish to remain anonymous) were wetting down their house and yard on Lake Boulevard to protect it from falling embers when the wife heard a scratching sound coming from their woodpile. Turning off her hose, she bent down and peered into the spaces between the logs. A pair of blue eyes peered back at her and now she could hear the mewing of several kittens.

She ran to get her husband, who braved encounters with several black widow spiders, to move the logs and remove the kittens from where their mother, probably a feral cat, had hidden them. They speculated that the mama cat had fled due to all the commotion related to the oncoming fire and had been too fearful to return for her babies.

With all six kittens momentarily safe in their bathroom, the wife began to call local animal rescues to see which one would be able to complete their rescue by providing care for the youngsters. Though she was friends with one of the SNAP (Spay, Neuter & Protect) volunteers, she called all the other rescues she could think of first because she didn’t want to take advantage of the friendship. None of the other rescues were willing to take the six kittens, and time was growing short. The couple expected the order for a mandatory evacuation to come down at any minute.

Her call to SNAP treasurer Karyn Plunk, who lives in Enterprise, went straight through and Karyn didn’t even hesitate to say yes to this challenge, even though SNAP was already caring for 40 orphan kittens. She grabbed her keys and jumped into her car, wondering as she drove toward the towering flames in the distance whether she would be allowed to reach her friend’s residence. Shortly after she arrived, the mandatory evacuation order came down.

Her friends helped her load the six babies into the carriers she had brought and she headed for home, passing through the evacuation road block as she went. Back at her house, she found that all the kittens were healthy and not in need of veterinary care, just bottle feeding until they are old enough to eat on their own.

Last Thursday (August 2) Karyn brought the kittens to the 50 Mile Market in Palo Cedro where one was adopted by a firefighter. Because the kittens are too young to go to new homes at this time, adopters receive a photo of their kitten.

Folks who cannot adopt one of these little Carr Fire refugees but who would like to help out with their care, may sponsor an individual kitten or may donate supplies such as KMR milk replacement, Purina Kitten Chow, or kitty litter.

In addition to fostering the additional six kittens, SNAP has paid the vet bill for neutering a dog whose people lost their home in the fire; they also loaned lots of cat carriers to Haven Human Society for its massive animal evacuation/rescue effort and will provide reduced cost spay and neuter vouchers to Carr Fire Victims. To contact SNAP to adopt or sponsor a kitten, call 227-8848. To request a spay/neuter voucher, call 227-3483.