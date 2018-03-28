The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today that 11 manufacturing plants in Arizona and California earned ENERGY STAR certification for their superior energy performance in 2017.

“Earning ENERGY STAR certification is a real mark of excellence, highlighting companies that are leaders in cutting energy costs and reducing waste,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “This program is in direct line with the administration’s priorities to support American manufacturing—greater efficiency fosters industrial development, greater competitiveness, a strong economy, and a healthy environment.”

Across the country, a total of 93 manufacturing plants earned ENERGY STAR certification in 2017. Together, these plants reduced their energy bills by almost $340 million, saved over 60 trillion British thermal units (TBtu) of energy, and achieved broad emissions reductions, including 4 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. The energy savings is enough to meet the annual energy needs of almost 360,000 American households.

The ENERGY STAR industrial program provides industry-specific energy benchmarking tools and other resources for 17 different types of manufacturing plants. These resources allow an industrial plant to compare its energy performance to others in the same industry and therefore establish meaningful energy performance goals. Plants from the automotive, baking, cement, corn refining, food processing, glass manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and petroleum refining sectors are among those that qualified in 2017.

The 2017 ENERGY STAR certified manufacturing plants in the Pacific Southwest include:

Arizona:

Bimbo Bakeries USA (Phoenix) – commercial bread and roll baking

CalPortland (Rillito) – cement manufacturing

Flower Baking Company (Tolleson) – commercial bread and roll baking

Salt River Materials Group (Clarkdale) – cement manufacturing

California:

Ardagh Glass (Madera) – container glass manufacturing

Bimbo Bakeries USA (Sacramento) – commercial bread and roll baking

Bimbo Bakeries USA (San Diego) – commercial bread and roll baking

Bimbo Bakeries USA (San Luis Obispo) – commercial bread and roll baking

CalPortland (Oro Grande) – cement manufacturing Earned ENERGY STAR certification for the first time in 2017

CEMEX (Victorville) – cement manufacturing

Lehigh Southwest Cement Company (Redding) – cement manufacturing

About the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program

Since 2006, the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program has annually certified manufacturing plants for reaching the top 25 percent of energy performance in their industries nationwide. Over 190 plants have achieved this distinction since 2006. For more information, see: www.energystar.gov/plants. For specific plant profiles, see: www.energystar.gov/ buildinglist. To learn more about how ENERGY STAR and industry work together, see: www.energystar.gov/industry

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses $430 billion on their energy costs—while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.