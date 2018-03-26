Redding Civic Auditorium is excited to welcome the nationally-touring musical the Washington Post called “As spectacular as anything on Broadway…elicits widespread gasps and cheering from the audience!,” to its stage this Wednesday, March 28th . Redding Civic Auditorium is excited to welcome the nationally-touring musical the Washington Post called “As spectacular as anything on Broadway…elicits widespread gasps and cheering from the audience!,” to its stage this

AMAZING GRACE is a new original Broadway musical based on the awe-inspiring true story behind the world’s most beloved song. A captivating tale of romance, rebellion and redemption, this radiant production follows one man whose incredible journey ignited a historic wave of change. It’s a show Newsday described as “a lavish historical epic!” and Variety says it’s “a musical of raw power with superb, intense performances.”

John Newton, a willful and musically talented young Englishman, faces a future as uncertain as the turning tide. Coming of age as Britain sits atop an international empire of slavery, he finds himself torn between following in the footsteps of his father – a slave trader – or embracing the more compassionate views of his childhood sweetheart. Accompanied by his slave, Thomas, John embarks on a perilous voyage on the high seas. When that journey finds John in his darkest hour, a transformative moment of self-reckoning inspires a blazing anthem of hope that will finally guide him home.

Brimming with emotion and adventure, AMAZING GRACE is an unforgettable musical saga that captures the spirit of history’s sweetest and most powerful sound: freedom.