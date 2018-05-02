Redding City Council: Stillwater Business Park

At its May 1st meeting, the Redding City Council (Council) discussed in closed session the non-binding letter of intent (LOI) from Panattoni to purchase Stillwater Business Park. The letter outlined the framework from which an offer will be structured to purchase and develop the business park.

The LOI from Panattoni was dated April 16th and a letter was sent in response on April 20th from Redding City Manager, Barry Tippin. The response acknowledged receipt of the LOI and included a general agreement to the original framework, with some suggested areas of discussion. All was subject to the approval of the City Council on May 1, 2018.

The Council approved continued discussions and directed that the Stillwater Team, which consists of the City’s Development Services Director, Larry Vaupel, and Colliers (the real estate agency for the business park), to move forward and structure a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Panattoni.

The LOI from Panattoni includes the following key points:

• Lots 1-6 and 8-16 are identified for prospective purchase.

• The purchase price will be the “Appraised Value.”

• Purchaser and seller agree to diligently cooperate to draft and finalize the Purchase and Sale Agreement within thirty (30) days of signing the LOI.

• Upon execution of a Purchase Agreement, a deposit bond in the amount of $500,000 will be issued by the purchaser.

• From the date of the receipt of the Deposit Bond, the purchaser will have no more than thirty-six (36) months to compel lease commitments from various prospective tenants; transactional closing of parcels may be dependent upon securing tenants on a parcel by parcel basis.

• Purchaser acknowledges that it has read the design guidelines for Stillwater Park and intends to develop within those parameters.

• Any incentives available from the City for job creation will be discussed and decided upon as each new prospective lessee is identified, and analysis of new jobs is understood.

• Purchaser will actively market Stillwater Park, as will the City and the Shasta EDC.

Next steps:

The Stillwater Team will engage with Panattoni in constructing a Purchase and Sales Agreement, which will be considered by the City Council.

Upon the mutual execution of the Purchase and sales Agreement, a new, powerful joint marketing effort will begin.

Information about Panattoni and their shared objectives with the City of Redding:

Panattoni has an extensive client base and a substantial marketing and sales presence in the community of site selectors that help companies identify new locations for relocation or expansion. Colliers and the Shasta EDC will be active marketing partners along with Panattoni in an effort to build out the park and yielding the number and type of jobs the City envisioned for the business park. Panattoni understands this core objective and is

supportive in helping us attain that goal.

Panattoni is a well-respected developer, having completed approximately 12 million square feet of buildings each year. Their market reach, relationships and experience will be a wonderful addition in attaining our vision.

