By Wil Keepers,

For the first time in at least ten years of attending this tournament, the Redding Christian Lions will be taking home the championship trophy from the Emblem F Tournament at Fall River High School. This tournament brings many of the best teams in division five and six volleyball every year, and this year was no exception. On opening day Thursday, the Lions beat Burney and Big Valley, both teams with records above 500. But they also beat Fall River, the host, a team that is a regular contender for a section title, and this was what really built some excitement. On Saturday, after the other pool played Friday, the Lions tied 1-1 with Los Molinos, winning the first set 25-11, but losing the second 25-19. Then they came out and beat Trinity, and Fall River again, both 2-0 to earn a spot in the championship. The championship game was against Quincy, the second-rated Division 5 team with a 13-1 record. Quincy won the first set 25-16, but the Lions came back and won the next two, 25-18 and 15-11.

Stats for Saturday are not yet posted, but in many ways, they don’t matter. Going 6-0-1 and winning this tournament was a team effort and took all eleven girls and the coaches to accomplish it. The Lions will face Providence Christian and Weed next week, before traveling to the Los Molinos Tournament, where they will face another long weekend of tough competition. The Lions current record is 9-1-1 with about two weeks until they start league play.