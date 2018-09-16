By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian Volleyball team won the Los Molinos Tournament this weekend. On Friday, they went 2-1 in three matches. They beat Maxwell 2-0, then beat nemesis Portola 2-0. This victory was particularly exciting because Portola has been the team that has eliminated the Lions from the section tournament both of the last two years. Then the nightcap saw the Lions face Fall River. The Bulldogs, looking for payback for losing to Redding Christian in their own tournament, won the match 2-1. The Lions won the first set 25-18, but the Bulldogs came back and took the second 25-23, then won the third tiebreaker 17-16. The Lions had lost, but knew they could beat this team if they met them again.

Saturday morning started out against Williams with a 2-0 Lions victory, then they continued on to beat Chester 2-0 and host Los Molinos 2-0 before meeting Fall River again. This time, the Lions won the opener 25-18, lost the second set 25-20, but ran away with the 3rd set 15-3. Hope Dabbs and Calley Rupert were named to the all-tournament team, and Abby Pearson was tournament MVP for the second tournament in a row, as the Lions took home a tournament title for the second weekend in a row and dominated the honors for the tournament.

Going 6-1 in this tournament brings the Lions overall record to 18-2-2 going into league play this week. The Lions JV team took 2nd in the Los Molinos tournament, and will also begin league play this week.