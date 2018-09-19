Photo by Cherie Montague, Stats by Tammie Hartland

By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian Volleyball Team won its opening game of league play Tuesday night, beating Los Molinos 3-0. Though the Lions swept the three games, none of the games were truly blowouts. The Lions won the three games 25-19, 25-17, and 27-25.

Sammie Wunner led the team in kills with 8, while Emma Montague added 7 and Liv Sladek and Calley Rupert had 6 each. Liv Sladek had 4 blocks and Emma Montague added 3. The Lions dominated the front line, with ten more kills than the Bulldogs and six more blocks.

Seven Lions players contributed to the teams 9 aces, and Abby Pearson led the team in digs with 29 and Hope Dabbs contributed 35 assists.

The Lions (1-0 in league, 19-2-2 overall), will play Chester Thursday to continue league play.