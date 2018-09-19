Sammie Wunner goes up for a kill. She had 8 Tuesday at Los Molinos
Photo by Cherie Montague

Photo by Cherie Montague, Stats by Tammie Hartland

By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian Volleyball Team won its opening game of league play Tuesday night, beating Los Molinos 3-0.  Though the Lions swept the three games, none of the games were truly blowouts.  The Lions won the three games 25-19, 25-17, and 27-25. 

Sammie Wunner led the team in kills with 8, while Emma Montague added 7 and Liv Sladek and Calley Rupert had 6 each.  Liv Sladek had 4 blocks and Emma Montague added 3.  The Lions dominated the front line, with ten more kills than the Bulldogs and six more blocks.

Seven Lions players contributed to the teams 9 aces, and Abby Pearson led the team in digs with 29 and Hope Dabbs contributed 35 assists.

The Lions (1-0 in league, 19-2-2 overall), will play Chester Thursday to continue league play.

 