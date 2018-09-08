By Wil Keepers,

Photo by Cherie Montague, Stats by Tammie Hartland

The Redding Christian Lions were defeated by U-Prep 3-0 Wednesday night, but then beat Burney 2-0, Big Valley 2-0, and Fall River 2-0 on opening day of the Fall River Tournament last night.

Against U-Prep, the Lions lost the sets 25-14, 25-18, and 25-18. In the tournament, the Lions beat host Fall River 25-20 then 25-12. The games against Burney were closer, 25-22 and 27-25, but they still won 2-0. Then against Big Valley, one set was close, 25-23, and the other one was not 25-8. The Lions current record is 6-1.

Against U-Prep, Abby Pearson led the team in kills with 4 and digs with 10, Ellie Smith and Grace Montague led with 2 aces each, Liv Sladek led in blocks with 2, and Hope Dabbs provided 14 assists. Against Fall River, Liv Sladek and Emma Montague had 4 kills each, Laynee Fox had 2 aces to lead the team, Liv Sladek had the teams only block, and Abby Pearson led the team with 15 digs, while Hope Dabbs had 13 assists. Stats for the Burney and Big Valley matchups have not yet been released.

They will play more games at the Fall River Tournament on Saturday.