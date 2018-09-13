By Wil Keepers,

Four Redding Christian volleyball players earned tournament honors for their performance at the Fall River Emblem F Tournament. Liv Sladek, Calley Rupert, and Hope Dabbs were named to the All-Tournament team, and Abby Pearson was named the tournament MVP. To have four players earn honors in the tournament is quite an accomplishment and shows how team-oriented the Lions are this year. These honors on top of winning the tournament for the first time in ten years attendance.

Emphasizing the team nature, while Hope Dabbs as the setter led consistently in assists, and Abby Pearson as Libero led consistently in digs over the tournament, five different players led the team in kills, three different players in blocks, and four different players in aces over the eight matches played.

Statistically in North Section Division 6 after three weeks, Sammie Wunner (5th), Emma Montague (7th), and Liv Sladek (8th) all rank in the top ten in kills per set, Hope Dabbs ranks 1st in assists per set, Liv Sladek (9th) and Sammie Wunner (10th) rank in the top ten in blocks per set, and Abby Pearson ranks first in digs per set. With a record of 9-1-2, including wins over larger division teams, the Lions rank 2nd in Division 6 for the North Section.

On Tuesday, the Lions defeated Providence Christian 3-0 to improve their record to 10-1-2.