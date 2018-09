By Wil Keepers,

Redding Christian kept rolling, winning its match against Weed 3-0. Liv Sladek with 7 and Calley Rupert with 6 led the team in kills. Emma Montague led in aces with 6, Abby Pearson led in digs with 8 and Hope Dabbs in assists with 15 and Liv Sladek got the only block in the game.

The Lions, 11-1-2, will go on to compete at the Los Molinos Tournament this Friday and Saturday. JV volleyball also beat Weed, and will take their 8-4-1 record into the Los Molinos tournament as well.