By Wil Keeper,

The Redding Christian Lions defeated the Yreka Miners in the season opener for both teams 3 sets to 2 at Redding Christian. The Miners, a playoff team from the NAL League in Division 4 last year, were a big challenge for the Lions in the opener, but the Lions came out ready.

In the first set, the Lions fell behind 8-3 early, but after a timeout by coach Tammy Hartland, they got their bearings, and made a solid defense-based comeback to tie the set at 10. Then, the Lions began to hit the passes they were missing early, and jumped out to an 18-14 lead, a lead they maintained through the remainder of the first set.

In the second set, the Miners jumped out to a 3-0 lead. They came out with much more aggressive hitting, but the Lions countered with some good hitting of their own, and tied it at 4. The Miners then jumped out again 8-4, consistently finding a soft spot just behind the front line of the Lions, and Redding Christian would adjust and cut the deficit again, to a lead of just 9-8. But the Miners hitting was relentless and kept finding small gaps, as the Miners took the second set, 25-17.

In the third game, the Miners jumped up big, and led by as many as 12 before the Lions closed part of the gap at the end, and the Miners took the set 25-19. Redding Christian appeared to be in trouble, unable to muster the adjustment that would right the ship and even things out. But the Lions figured something out. They began to rotate better and set up their hitters for better shots. They began to get to empty spots on the court faster, and took the 4th set, a back and forth affair, 25-18. Then in the fifth set, the Lions cruised, as their answering of every shot appeared to frustrate Yreka, and the Lions took the 5th set 15-7 and the match 3-2.

Sammie Wunner and Calley Rupert led the team at the net with 6 kills each, and Sammie added six blocks, while Hope Dabbs and Laynee Fox added two blocks apiece. Emma Montague contributed a block and 4 kills, while Olivia Sladek added 5 kills. In the back row, Hope Dabbs and Laynee Fox had two aces apiece, while Abby Pearson tallied 34 digs Laynee Fox had 9, and Hope Dabbs and Calley Rupert had seven apiece. Setter Hope Dabbs had 17 assists. (Stats provided by Jeff Pearson)

The Lions (1-0) next play at Trinity (0-1) next Thursday, while the Miners beat St. Mary’s of Medford, Oregon 3-0 to even their record at 1-1 and next play Mt. Shasta next Tuesday.