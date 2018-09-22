Photo by Cherie Montague, Stats by Coach Tammie Hartland

By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian Volleyball team ran their league record to 2-0 and overall record to 20-2-2, as they defeated the Chester Volcanoes 3 sets to 0 Thursday night. Calley Rupert led the team in kills with 9, Abby Pearson had five aces, while Laynee Fox and Hope Dabbs each chipped in 4, and Liv Sladek and Laynee Fox led with 3 blocks each. Abby Pearson led in digs with 8, and Hope Dabbs had 20 assists for the night.

The Lions, who have won 50 of 62 sets this season, will play Mercy (at home Tuesday) and Burney (away Thursday) next week, the top teams in their league. Chester does not have a JV team, but the Lions JV team will play both games next week against Mercy and Burney.