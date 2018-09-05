Photos from team facebook page with permission and stats by coach Tammie Hartland

By Wil Keeper,

The Redding Christian Lions won their third volleyball game of the season over a bigger school Tuesday night, defeating the Central Valley Falcons 3-1. The first two sets were close, with the Lions taking the first 25-19 after rallying from behind, and the Falcons taking the second 25-22 before the Lions dominated the last two, winning 25-10 in the third and 25-16 in the fourth.

Sammie Wunner led the team in kills with 12, while Liv Sladek added 9. Liv led in blocks with 2, tied with Calley Rupert, also with 2. Hope Dabbs led the team serving with 5 aces, and set up her hitters with a team-leading 22 assists, while the back row was led by Abby Pearson with 37 digs and Laynee Fox who added 19 more digs.

Central Valley (3-4) will resume competition next week hosting Shasta before beginning league play while the Lions (3-0), next see action on Wednesday the 5th traveling to a very tough U-Prep team and then head up to Fall River for a tournament over the weekend.

Redding Christian’s JV Volleyball won their match against Central Valley 2-0, evening their record at 3-3.