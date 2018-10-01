Photo by Cherie Montague, Stats by Coach Tammie Hartland

By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian Volleyball team played Burney, the team tied with them atop the 5-Star League Thursday night. As you’d expect when co-leaders face off, the match went the full five sets, with the Lions pulling off the win on the road 3 sets to 2. Burney came out hot in the first two sets, winning the first 25-20 and the second 25-14 to take a commanding 2 sets to zero lead. But the Lions were determined to come back, and took the third set 26-24, and the fourth 25-22. Then in the fifth set, the Lions had to go to extra points to secure the win, taking the tiebreaker 17-15.

Emma Montague had 15 kills, leading the way at the net. Calley Rupert had 13. Hope Dabbs had 46 assists and 26 digs, and Abby Pearson 49 digs, while Laynee Fox added 20.

After winning their first three league matches in 3-0 sweeps, it was a good challenge for the Lions to have to come back as they did and to pull out this close match that went the full five sets. Redding Christian is now 4-0 in league play, having played each league rival once, and 22-2-2 overall. The Lions JV team also beat Burney. Redding Christian next plays Los Molinos on Thursday the 4th.