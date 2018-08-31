The Redding Christian Lions won their second volleyball game of the season Thursday night, defeating the Trinity Wolves 3-0. Unlike their opener, which was nip and tuck the whole way, and in which the Lions had to come from down 2 sets to 1 for the come from behind victory, The Lions won all three sets by double digits in this match.

The Lions won the first set 25-14, the second 25-15, and the third 25-9, to dominate this road victory. Emma Montague led the team in kills with 12, and Sammie Wunner led the team in blocks with 5 as the Lions dominated the net. Olivia Sladek and Hope Dabbs both got 10 aces serving, and Abby Pearson led the team from the back row with 40 digs.

Trinity (0-3) will resume competition Saturday in a tournament in Yreka, while the Lions (2-0) next see action on Tuesday the 4th hosting Central Valley and Wednesday the 5th traveling to U-Prep.

JV Volleyball won their match against Trinity 2 sets to 1.