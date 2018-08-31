Emma Montague with one of her 12 kills vs. Trinity
Photo by Cherie Montague

The Redding Christian Lions won their second volleyball game of the season Thursday night, defeating the Trinity Wolves 3-0.  Unlike their opener, which was nip and tuck the whole way, and in which the Lions had to come from down 2 sets to 1 for the come from behind victory, The Lions won all three sets by double digits in this match. 

Hope Dabbs serves one of her ten aces Photo by Cherie Montague

The Lions won the first set 25-14, the second 25-15, and the third 25-9, to dominate this road victory.  Emma Montague led the team in kills with 12, and Sammie Wunner led the team in blocks with 5 as the Lions dominated the net.  Olivia Sladek and Hope Dabbs both got 10 aces serving, and Abby Pearson led the team from the back row with 40 digs.

Trinity (0-3) will resume competition Saturday in a tournament in Yreka, while the Lions (2-0) next see action on Tuesday the 4th hosting Central Valley and Wednesday the 5th traveling to U-Prep. 

JV Volleyball won their match against Trinity 2 sets to 1. 