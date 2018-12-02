Redding Christian High School Boys’ Basketball

Redding Christian Boys’ Basketball Team dominates Maxwell 74-34

Redding Christian’s boys’ team pulled away through the last three quarters to defeat Maxwell by 40 points at the tournament in Greenville Thursday night. Austin Larson scored 26 points on 10-18 shooting and added 16 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks. Tyler Vickery went 4-7 shooting, scoring 14, and Drew Nelson-Crowell added 14 points. Jackson Black and Freshman Jaiden Piercy added seven and six rebounds respectively as the Lions improved to 2-0.

Redding Christian 78 Herlong 28

Redding Christian boys basketball continued their series of blowout wins, running away from Herlong 39-9 in the first half, and never looking back en-route to a 50 point win at the Greenville Tournament on Friday. Austin Larson scored 27 points on 10-12 shooting and added 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals. Jackson Black added 14 points and 7 rebounds, Drew Nelson-Crowell 12 points and six rebounds, and Jaiden Piercy 10 points. Freshman point guard Shane Harper contributed 5 assists and 7 points, while Tyler Vickery added 9 points on three three-pointers. The Lions (3-0) will play in the Championship game of the tournament on Saturday.

Redding Christian wins John Holland Tournament in Greenville

Redding Christian completed the John Holland Tournament in Greenville with a 3-0 record, taking the Championship by defeating Williams 72-39. Austin Larson had 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 assists in the championship game, while Jackson Black chipped in 12 points and 8 rebounds. Drew Nelson-Crowell and Tyler Vickery added 9 points apiece, while Freshman Jaiden Piercy contributed 8. The 4-0 Lions will next play in the Calistoga Tournament next week.

Redding Christian JV take second in Los Molinos Tournament

The Redding Christian JV team fell to host Los Molinos in the tournament championship game 64-40. The Lions were led in scoring by Taylor Brown, who scored 15 and added four rebounds and three steals. Josiah Van Denend added 11 points and seven rebounds, Trevor Dore chipped in eight points five rebounds, and five assists and Christian Reyes contributed four points and five rebounds. Carson Piper contributed terrific defense with seven steals and eight other deflections. Taylor Brown and Trevor Dore were voted to the all-tournament team. The 3-1 Lions will next play at their home tournament December 10th.