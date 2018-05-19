The Redding Christian Lions competed well Friday at the Division 4 Championship at West Valley High School. The Lions placed sixth for both boys and girls among the 21 teams in the division, scoring 44 points on the girls side and 29 on the boys side. The Boys title was won by Biggs, by six points over runner up Fall River, while the girls title was won by Etna, who scored 18 more than runner up Fall River.

The Lions girls were led by Freshman Leah Putnam, who placed second in the 1600 in 5:51 and won the 3200 in 13:24. As the winner of the 3200, she qualified for the Northern Section Meet next Friday. Also medaling for the Lions were Kaylee Jones, who was second in the Shot Put in 30’ 6” were Emma Montague, who was second in the High Jump in 4’ 8”. Others who scored points were Grace Montague, 4th in Long Jump in 14’ 8” and 6th in Triple Jump at 27’ 10”, the 4 x 100 relay team of Kylee Sloan, Grace Montague, Kaylee Jones, and Courtney Jones, who placed 4th in 59.8 seconds, and Courtney Jones who placed 6th in the 800 in 2:40.

The Lions boys were led by Isaiah Van Denend, who won the 1600 in 4:43 and the 3200 in 11:31, and placed second in the 800 in 2:08. He also qualified for the Section meet next Friday in his two winning events. Others who scored for the Lions were the 4 x 100 relay team of Samuel Chiu, Jordan Petersen, Will Snider, and Rey Pascual, who placed 6th in 51.20.

Though JV events are not usually reported, it is noteworthy that the JV boys 4 x 400 team of Luke Zikan, Tristan Pantha, Daniel Snider, and Trevor Dore won their event in a time of 4:17, an improvement of 16 seconds over their time last week, and nearly a minute faster than they ran their relay in the beginning of the year.

The Lions two distance runners, Leah Putnam and Isaiah Van Denend, will continue their season next Friday at the section championship.

Distance runners Isaiah Van Denend and Leah Putnam pose with their five medals. They both qualified for the section championship next Friday.

JV 4 x 400 relay that won their race in 4:17