The Redding Christian Track Team competed in the Burt Williams Invitational on Saturday, March 24th against 23 other teams. For the boy’s team, one Lions teammate medaled in Varsity, Isaiah Van Denend took 3rd in the 1600 meter at 4;56.4 and 3rd in the 3200 meter at 11:09 to pace the Lions boys. Also competing for the Redding Christian boys were Sam Chiu (23rd in the 100m, 17th in the 200m), Scott Allen (12th in the 800m, 21st in the Long Jump), Will Snider (10th in the High Jump), and Caleb Steffen (23rd in the Shot Put, 19th in the Discus) The 4 x 400 relay team of Will Snider, Isaiah Van Denend, Sam Chiu, and Scott Allen also placed 5th in their race in a time of 4:09. The team scored 16 points for an 11th place finish.

For the Varsity Girls, Leah Putman was the only medalist for the Lions, taking 3rd in the 3200m at 13:27 and 4th in the 1600m at 6:07. Others who competed for the Lions in Varsity were Grace Montague (7th in the Long Jump). Caroline Grigsby (12th in the Shot Put), and Keely Yeager (15th in the Discus). The girls scored 10 points for a 13th place finish.

The Lions will next compete Friday at the Vern Regier Invitational in Durham, before their week off for Spring Break.