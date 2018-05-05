Boys’ Team

Nineteen teams competed at the Gary Burton Invitational in Corning Friday afternoon. The Redding Christian Boys placed 11th and the Girls team placed 12th.

Isaiah Van Denend led the way for the boys team, placing 2nd in the 3200 in a time of 10:39 and 4th in the 1600 in a time of 4:53. Others who scored points were Austin Larson, 6th in the High Jump at 5’ 2”, and the 4 x 400 relay team of Samuel Chiu, Scott Allen, William Snider, and Isaiah Van Denend who placed 5th in 3:58. Other top finishers were William Snider 7th in the hih jump and Austin Larson 11th in the long jump.

Girls’ Team

For the girls’ team, Emma Montague won the high jump with a jump of 4’ 6” while Grace Montague was 5th in the triple jump in 28’ 6.5” and 7th in the long jump with 13’ 11”. The other top finisher was Kylie Sloan 9th in the 100 hurdles.

The Lions Track team will next be in action on Thursday, May 10 in their MTVL League Championship at Corning. For the Boys, Biggs is the clear favorite, to win the team title, though the Lions have several individuals who will contend for awards and advancing to the Division 4 Championship. For the girls, three teams, Biggs, Core Butte, and the Lions are very tightly bunched at the top of the standings, and any of the three could win the league.