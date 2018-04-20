The Lions won on both the girls and boys side at the second MTVL meet of the season. The meet featured six teams, as Core Butte and Biggs were not in attendance, and the Lions Boys won with 128 points, to 52 for Hayfork, 43 for Los Molinos, 36 for Providence Christian, and 16 for Mercy. The Lions girls won with 108 points to 28 for Providence Christian and 9 for Mercy.

For the girls’ team, Sadie Alexander won the 100 and 200, Leah Putnam won the 3200, Kylie Sloan won the 100 Hurdles, Emma Montague won the Shot, Discus, and High Jump, and Grace Montague won the Long Jump and Triple Jump. Emily Kyle took 2nd in both the 100 and 200.

In the boys events, Isaiah Van Denend won the 1600 and 800, Caleb Steffen won the Shot Put and was 3rd in the Discus, Jordan Peterson won the Discus and was 3rd in the Shot Put, Austin Larson was 2nd in the 100 and High Jump and 3rd in the Long Jump, Samuel Chiu was 3rd in the 100 and 200 and 4th in the 400, Scott Allen was 3rd in the 800 and 5th in the Long Jump, and Will Snider was 3rd in the High Jump and 4th in the Long Jump. The Lions boys also won both relay events.

The Lions are next in action Saturday at the Lithia Invitational in Klamath Falls, Oregon.