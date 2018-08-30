By Wil Keeper,

On Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, Redding Christian, along with the other members of the NAL league, participated in a non-scoring scrimmage. The teams who participated included West Valley, Anderson, U-Prep, American Christian, Central Valley, and Redding Christian. The scrimmage format allowed new swimmers their first opportunity to compete and experienced swimmers the chance to try new or untried distances or strokes. Among the greatest highlights for the Lions was the opportunity to have all relays, the medley relays and freestyle medleys, for both boys and girls. Boys who competed for Redding Christian were Jackson Black, Daniel and William Snider, and Joel Putnam. Girls who competed were Ellerie Faith, Jessica Schmidgall, Courtney Jones, and Audrey Steffen. The first official meet will be next Wednesday at Anderson.