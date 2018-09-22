Photo by Donna Black, Stats by Coach Erica Wyse.

By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian Swim team faced off Wednesday night against host Lassen, Anderson, and U-Prep in a 4-Team NAL meet in Susanville. The girls placed second, with 51 points, behind U-Prep with 107 and ahead of Lassen with 30 and Anderson with 19. The boys placed third, missing one of their swimmers which meant no relay teams, with U-Prep first in 109, Lassen 2nd with 48, the Lions 3rd with 27 and Anderson 4th with 24.

For the girls, Katherine Sze was the winner of the 200 individual medley. She also placed 3rd in the 100M butterfly. Courtney Jones was 2nd in medleys freestyle, and 3rd in the 100 backstroke. Gloria Leung was 2nd in the 100 breaststroke, and 3rd in the 100 freestyle. Audrey Steffen earned a pair of 3rds in the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle, and the 200 medley relay was 2nd and 200 freestyle relay was 3rd.

For the boys team, Will Snider won the 100 freestyle and was 3rd in the 100 breaststroke. Jackson Black was 1st in the 100 butterfly and 2nd in the 200 freestyle, and Joel Putnam scored points, placing 4th in the 200 freestyle and 6th in the 50 freestyle.