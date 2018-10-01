Photos by Donna Black

By Wil Keepers,

The Anderson Invitational is an important meet in the swim season. It is the first chance for swimmers to see the section competition outside of their own league. The Lions brought five swimmers to this meet who swim Varsity level times.

Jackson Black placed in the top eight in all four of his events on the day. In the 100 m backstroke, he placed second in a time of 57.72 seconds. In the 100 m Butterfly, he got 4th in a time of 59.71, which was his personal best in the event. In the 100 m freestyle, he also got a personal best, finishing 7th in 53.80. In the 200 individual medley, he finished 5th in a time of 2:13.72. In the medley, he was 3rd at the end of the butterfly leg, passed all other swimmers to move up to first during the backstroke, slipped to 3rd during the breaststroke but was still in range, and then slipped to fifth during the freestyle at the end. Coach Erica Wyse said that he is a good freestyle swimmer, and the slowing at the end is about conditioning because he did not swim year around this year. But as the season progresses into championship meets and he gets into better shape, she expects that his IM time will see great improvement.

Daniel and William Snider both competed in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle races. Daniel Snider added the 100 backstroke and William added the 100 breaststroke. Both swimmers got personal best times in events.

Courtney Jones and Freshman Audrey Steffen competed in the three freestyle races as well, and Courtney added the 100-meter backstroke.