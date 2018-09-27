By Wil Keeper,

The Redding Christian volleyball team keeps rolling along, beating Mercy 3 sets to 0 on Tuesday night at home to run their league record to 3-0 and overall record to 21-2-2. The Lions won the first set 25-10, the second 25-23 and the third 25-9. Calley Rupert (7), Sammie Wunner (6) and Laynee Fox (5) led in kills, while Hope Dabbs had 6 aces and 23 assists. Hope is ranked 7th in all levels in the Northern section in assists. Sammie Wunner led in blocks with 2, and Abby Pearson led in digs with 25. Abby is ranked first in North Section and 7th in the entire state of California with 401 digs.

The Lions travel to Burney Thursday night to match up against the co-leaders in the 5-Star League.