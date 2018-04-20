It may be April, but that didn’t stop the snow from falling on the end of the Redding Christian at Chester game Wednesday afternoon. And the snow didn’t stop the Lions from winning 7-6. The Lions jumped out to a 7-0 lead, scoring 5 in the first and 2 in the 4th inning before Chester began to score in the bottom of the 4th. But the Lions held on, maintaining composure as Chester inched closer on the scoreboard, and the snow flurries began to fall. On offense, Livi Lindsey went 2-3, Emma Clark went 2-4 with 2 RBIs, and Mayleah Soriano went 2-4 with 2 RBIs, and also stole a base. Hannah Batten went 1-3 and had the last RBI, as five of the Lions 7 runs were earned, the other two on errors. The key to this game though, was late game defense, with Mayleah, Livi, and Hannah standing out for defensive effort. The Lions are now 2-2 in league play and play league leaders Mercy on Friday.